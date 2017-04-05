4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes 90 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake with epicenter located 90 km north from Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan occurred at 21:12:49 Astana time, Kazinform reports.

Seismic Stations Network of Kazakh State Seismological Data Service informed on energy magnitude of 8.7, MPV magnitude of 4.2 and epicenter coordinates 44.00° N 77.16° E.

"Depth: 10 km. No information on МSК-64 earthquake intensity is available", says the report.