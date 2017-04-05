EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:00, 05 April 2017 | GMT +6

    4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes 90 km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake with epicenter located 90 km north from Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan occurred at 21:12:49 Astana time, Kazinform reports.

    Seismic Stations Network of Kazakh State Seismological Data Service informed on energy magnitude of 8.7, MPV magnitude of 4.2 and epicenter coordinates 44.00° N 77.16° E. 

    "Depth: 10 km. No information on МSК-64 earthquake intensity is available", says the report.

     

     

    Tags:
    Almaty region Kazinform's Timeline Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!