    09:51, 23 May 2023 | GMT +6

    4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Türkiye's Kahramanmarash

    Photo: trend.az
    BAKU. KAZINFORM An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude has occurred in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash, Trend reports via the Agency for the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters and Emergencies under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD), Trend reports.

    According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Goksun district, the hearth lay at a depth of 7 kilometers.

    There was no information about the destruction and casualties.


