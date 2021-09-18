EN
Trends:
    14:27, 18 September 2021 | GMT +6

    4,200 doses per minute: India's record-breaking vaccination pace

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India set a new record in its anti-coronavirus vaccination drive by clocking more than 42,000 jabs a minute on Friday and administering over 22 million doses in a single day.

    The startling speed of the vaccination campaign, coinciding with the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the overall number of jabs administered so far to over 790 million, the federal health ministry said, EFE reports.


