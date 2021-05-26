4,226 air passengers return Kazakhstan with PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,226 nationals of Kazakhstan returned home by air on May 25 had PCR test certificates, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

34 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on May 25.

4,226 passengers onboard of the said flights had PCR test certificates. Of those, 2,490 landed at the airport in Almaty city, 769 – in Nur-Sultan city, 429 – in Shymkent city, 342 – in Aktau city, 192 – in Kostanay city, and 4 – in Karaganda city.