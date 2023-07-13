EN
    4.2M earthquake hits Kazakhstan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.2 on MPV scale hit Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Central Seismic Observatory, the quake occurred at 06:00:20 am, 722 kilometers southeast of Almaty. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 15 kilometers. Its coordinates are 48.46° north latitude, 83.40° east longitude.

    Tremors measuring 2 on MPV scale were felt in the village of Kurchum, East Kazakhstan region.


