ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Seismic Stations Network recorded an earthquake at 05:24:02 Almaty time on June 06, 2017.

"The earthquake epicenter is in the territory of Tajikistan, 610 km southwest of Almaty. Energy class: 9.8. MPV magnitude: 4.3. Epicenter coordinates: 39.21° N. 71.91° E. Depth: 25 km", the network reports.