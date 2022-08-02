EN
    14:11, 02 August 2022 | GMT +6

    4,300 young specialists to be provided with housing under With Diploma to Village programme

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 4,300 graduates of universities got preferentional housing loans under «With a Diploma to a Village» programme in 2021, according to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov who said it at the Government’s weekly meeting today.

    In his words, 20bln tenge were allocated this year from the national budget for buying housing for 4,300 young specialists.

    2,000 young people have already been provided with housing as of August 2, 2022, he added.



