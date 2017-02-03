4.3M earthquake recorded 114 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 3 February at 6:39:10 pm National Seismological Stations Network recorded an earthquake near Almaty. The epicenter was located 114 km south from Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the department.

"Energy class of the earthquake was 9.7. Magnitude - MPV 4.3. Coordinates of the epicenter - 42.23°N - 76.44°E. Depth - 5 km. There is no information on intensity on MSK-64 scale", statement reads.