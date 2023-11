ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.3 on MPV scale hit Kazakhstan on Sunday, August 20, Kazinform reports.

According to the Seismic Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies, the quake occurred 256 kilometers southeast of Almaty, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.69° north latitude, 79.97° east longitude.