NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 48 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus bringing the total recoveries to 4,400.

14 people recovered in Nur-Sultan, 15 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in Pavlodar, 7 in Atyrau region, 1 in Turkestan region, 4 in Akmola region, 2 in Mangistau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region.