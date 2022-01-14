EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:12, 14 January 2022 | GMT +6

    4,495 people with COVID-19 under inpatient treatment in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 44,794, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 4,495 are treated as in-patients and 40,299 as out-patients.

    208 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 76 in critical condition, and 42 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 10,418 in the past 24 hours. 1,279 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!