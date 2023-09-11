4.4M quake hit Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Seismological Stations Network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies has registered an earthquake measuring 4.4 on MPV scale in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred September 11, at 07:54 am. Its epicenter was 553 kilometers southwest of Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.04° north latitude, 71.79° east longitude.

The quake hit at a depth of 5 kilometers.

