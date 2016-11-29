EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:33, 29 November 2016 | GMT +6

    4.4M quake rocked in 486km from Almaty

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake measuring 4.4 on MPV scale has been recorded in 486km southwest from Almaty city, the National Seismological Stations Network informs.

    The quake occurred on November 29, 2016 at 09:50:23a.m. Almaty time.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 5km  in 486km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.4. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.24° north  latitude and 74.45° east longitude.

     

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!