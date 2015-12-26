4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked in 607 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Earthquake rocked in 607 km to the east from Almaty, in the territory of China.

According to the Seismological Networks Station, the quake was registered December 26 at 20:19:16 Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was in 607 km to the east from Almaty city, in the territory of China. Its energy class was estimated at 10.3. MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are as following: 42.29° north latitude and 84.20° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.