ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit East Kazakhstan region today at 17:16:42 p.m., the seismological networks station says.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in 717 km north-east of Kazakhstan territory. The energy class is 10.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 48.90° north latitude, 81.23° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km.