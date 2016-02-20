4.5-magnitude quake hits Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in Almaty region today, at 14:27:31 Almaty time, Kazinform reports citing the National Seismological Stations Network.

The epicenter of the quake was in 240 km northeast from Almaty city at a depth of 15 km. Its energy class made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.66° north latitude and 79.13° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.