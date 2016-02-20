EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:39, 20 February 2016 | GMT +6

    4.5-magnitude quake hits Almaty region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was registered in Almaty region today, at 14:27:31 Almaty time, Kazinform reports citing the National Seismological Stations Network.

    The epicenter of the quake was in 240 km northeast from Almaty city at a depth of 15 km. Its energy class made 9.9 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.66° north latitude and 79.13° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!