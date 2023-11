ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake at 11:24 a.m., Kazinform reports.

The epicenter was 338 km southwestwards Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan. The energy class is 9.9. The strength of the quake was estimated to be 4.5. It occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Photo: aa.com.tr