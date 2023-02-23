EN
    12:21, 23 February 2023 | GMT +6

    4.5 magnitude strikes Osh, Kyrgyzstan

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded today, February 23, in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports referring to Kabar news agency.

    As earlier reported, the quake was recorded today at 06:37 a.m. in the territory of Tajikistan. The magnitude is estimated to be 8 points.

    The 4.5 magnitude tremours were felt in Bor-Dobo village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan.

    No damage or casualties were reported.


