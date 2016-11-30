EN
    07:03, 30 November 2016 | GMT +6

    4.5M earthquake registered in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.5M earthquake occurred in 499km from Almaty on 30 November 2016 at 04:15:47a.m., Kazinform refers to the National Seismological Stations Network.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10km in 499km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class made 9.7 and MPV magnitude was 4.5. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.14° north latitude and 74.37° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

