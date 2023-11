ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.5 on MPV scale hit south of Almaty on December 11, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The quake occurred at 02:17:44pm at a depth of 5km, 359km south of Almaty, in the territory of China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.03° north latitude, 76.09° east longitude.

