TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:41, 07 December 2017 | GMT +6

    4.6-magnitude quake hits 252 km from Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday night, seismic specialists have recorded an earthquake 252 km from Almaty city, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Network of Seismic Stations.

    "An earthquake was registered on December 7, 2017, at 7:16:40 p.m. Almaty time," the report says.

    According to the experts, the earthquake epicenter was located on the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, 252 km south of Almaty city.

    Earthquake energy class: 9.4. MPV Magnitude: 4.6. Epicenter coordinates: 41.49° N 78.92° E. Depth: 20 km. No information on perceptibility (as per MSK-64 scale).

     

    Incidents
