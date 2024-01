ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Network of Seismic Stations has registered an earthquake on 29th November 2017 at 19:34:07 Almaty time.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Kazakhstan, 218 km northeast of Almaty city. Energy class: 9.7. MPV magnitude: 4.6. The epicenter coordinates: 44.10° N 79.33° E. Depth: 5 km. There is no information on MSK-64 scale perceptibility," the agency says.