ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national seismic stations of Kazakh Education and Science Ministry registered a 10.1 energy class earthquake at 07:34 Astana time.

The epicenter of the 4.6 MPV earthquake was located 786 km south-eastwards of Almaty in the territory of India. The coordinates are 36.45° northern latitude, 74.16°eastern longitude. Depth is 35 km.