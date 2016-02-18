4.6-magnitude rocked in 675 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in 675 km southwest from Almaty, Kazinform learnt.

According to the National Seismological Stations Network, the quake was recorded February 18 at 05:58:10 a.m. in 675 km southwest from Almaty at a depth of 30 km. The epicenter of the quake was in the territory of Tajikistan. Its energy class made 12.8 and MPV magnitude was 4.6. The coordinates of the epicenter are 38.92° north latitude and 71.21° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.