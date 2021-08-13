4.6 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, 5,991,676 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 4,616,253 people.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 7,798 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 672,322 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 554,178 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.