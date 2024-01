ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national seismic stations registered a 9.9 energy class earthquake at 04:23:23 on March 19 Almaty time.

The epicenter of the 4.6 MPV earthquake was located 480 km south-eastwards of Almaty on the Chinese territory. The coordinates are 41.55° northern latitude, 82.29° eastern longitude. Depth is 20 km.