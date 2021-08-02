4,681 more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 4,681 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has logged the highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,824. Almaty city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of fresh daily recovered cases – 784 and 648, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have also been reported in Atyrau region – 278, Shymkent city – 261, Akmola region – 187, North Kazakhstan region – 136, Turkestan region – 121, and Kyzylorda region – 100.

96 more recovered from COVID-19 in Mangistau region, 87 in Almaty region, 77 in Kostanay region, 46 in East Kazakhstan region, 27 in West Kazakhstan region, and 18 in Pavlodar region.