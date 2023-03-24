EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Türkiye

    None
    Photo: trend.az
    BAKU, Azerbaijan. KAZINFORM A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has hit the Turkish Kahramanmaras province, Trend reports via the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

    At 03:39 (GMT+3), an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded in the Goksun district of Kahramanmaras.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7,34 km.

    A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!