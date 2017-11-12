EN
    12:30, 12 November 2017

    4.7-magnitude quake hits Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations under the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science has registered an earthquake today at 10:45:33 am Astana time, Kazinform reports with reference to the agency.

    "The earthquake epicenter was located in Kazakhstan, 115 km north of Almaty city. Earthquake energy class: 9.4. MPV magnitude: 4.7. Epicenter coordinates: 44.23° N 76.72° E. Depth: 15 km. In Kurty village, the degree of perceptibility was II as per MSK-64 scale of seismic intensity," the report says.

