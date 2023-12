NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 77 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, including 5 in Kazakh capital, 15 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 12 in West Kazakhstan, 26 in Atyrau region, 11 in Karaganda region, 2 in Turkestan region, 3 in Mangystau region.

As a result the number of those recovered reached 4,746, coronavirus2020.kz reads.