4.8 earthquake recorded 242 km from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Seismological Stations Network recorded an earthquake on February 1 at 12:20:52 pm. The epicenter was located 242 km south-east from Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Kazinform correspondent reports citing the department.

"Energy class of the earthquake was 11.4 and magnitude - MPV 4.8. Coordinates of the epicenter are 42.20°N - 79.53°E, its depth is 15 km. There is no information on intensity on MSK-64 scale", statement reads".