    07:20, 28 December 2015 | GMT +6

    4.8-magnitude earthquake hits E Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 28 December a network of seismic stations of Kazakhstan recorded an earthquake.

    The earthquake occurred at 00:39 am. The epicenter of the earthquake is located 716 km north-east of Almaty in the territory of the eastern Kazakhstan. Energy class was 10.5. Magnitude - MPV 4.8. The depth of the quake was 15 km. Information about the tangibility (by MSK-64 scale): Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kurchum, Zaisan - 2 points.

