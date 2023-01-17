EN
    14:33, 17 January 2023 | GMT +6

    4.8 mln ha of withdrawn lands to turn into pastures

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «5.2 mln ha of lands, including 4.8 mln ha of pasture lands, were withdrawn last year countrywide. This year some 4.6-4.8 mln out of 5 mln ha will turn into pastures,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told following the Government meeting.

    Earlier he said the country lacks some 9 mln ha of pastures. There are 5.9 mln ha in backyards and the deficit is assessed to make 8.9 mln ha of land around populated areas.


