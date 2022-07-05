EN
    10:14, 05 July 2022 | GMT +6

    4,8 mln Kazakhstanis boosted against COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 9,526,880 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines as of July 5, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines was administered to 9,311,581 Kazakhstanis since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

    4,822,501 Kazakhstanis were boosted against the coronavirus infection.

    The highest number of those vaccinated against COVID-19 were reported in Almaty city – 1,107,294 were given the first dose and 1,088,265 were fully immunized.

    Earlier it was reported that 187 Kazakhstan had tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day.


