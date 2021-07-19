10:00, 19 July 2021 | GMT +6
4.8 mln Kazakhstanis vaccinated with 1st dose of anti-COVID vaccine
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.
According to a statement released by the Commission via its official Telegram channel, 4,895,174 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second component has been administered to 2,798,360 people.