4.8 thousand houses to be built in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - This year Zhambyl region plans to build 542 thousand square meters of housing or 4.8 thousand dwellings at the expense of all sources of financing, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Within the first quarter of the current year KZT12.8 billion of investments have been allocated for housing construction. 107.9 thousand square meters were commissioned.

In general, within the framework of the state program «Nurly Zher» KZT20.4 billion was allocated for Zhambyl region for the construction of housing, engineering and communications infrastructure. Thus, it is planned to implement 70 projects and create 1,230 jobs.

By the end of the year, it is planned to commission 42.5 thousand square meters of rental housing or 695 apartments. In total, 330 jobs will be created in the construction of housing for socially vulnerable segments of the population and low-income large families.

KZT12 billion is provided for the construction of credit housing. Thus, there will be implemented 32 projects, within the framework of which it is planned to commission 76.5 thousand square meters of housing or 1,285 apartments. 644 new jobs will be created.

In addition, this year the republican budget has allocated KZT3.6 billion for 358 housing loans at 2% within the framework of «Baityt Otbasy», «Nurly Zher» state programs.