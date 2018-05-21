EN
    16:38, 21 May 2018 | GMT +6

    4,800 Kazakhstanis suffered tick bites so far

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 4,800 Kazakhstanis have suffered tick bites since the beginning of spring so far, sanitary and epidemiological expertise and monitoring centre informs. 

    Tick attacks were registered in four regions of Kazakhstan, namely: 1,230 cases in Almaty, 2,121 in Almaty region, 1,389 in East Kazakhstan and 91 cases in Akmola region. Six Lyme borreliosis disease cases were recorded in East Kazakhstan region and Almaty. Tick-borne encephalitis was detected in Almaty region.

    Photo: innovativemedicine.com

