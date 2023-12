4, 827 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 59 coronavirus-infected patients have recovered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 4, 827 coronavirus-infected patients have recovered in Kazakhstan including :

1018 in Nur-Sultan,

1345 in Almaty,

241 in Shymkent, 106 in Akmola region,

176 in Aktobe region,

180 in Almaty region,

279 in Atyrau region,

51 in East Kazakhstan region,

173 in Zhambyl region,

269 in West Kazakhstan region,

209 in Karaganda region,

60 in Kostanay region,

233 in Kyzylorda region,

115 in Mangistau region,

148 in Pavlodar region,

35 in North Kazakhstan region,

189 in Turkestan region.