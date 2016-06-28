EN
    21:22, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    4.8M earthquake strikes Tajikistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.8M earthquake rocked in 530 km from Almaty on Tuesday at 18:43:01 Almaty time, the National Seismological Stations Network informs.

    The epicenter of the quake was in 530 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan, at a depth of 0-5 km. Its MPV magnitude was 4.8 and energy class made 10.7. The coordinates of the quake are 39.29° north latitude, 73.31° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported. 

    Tags:
    Tajikistan Almaty News
