4.8M earthquake strikes Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4.8M earthquake rocked in 530 km from Almaty on Tuesday at 18:43:01 Almaty time, the National Seismological Stations Network informs.

The epicenter of the quake was in 530 km southwest from Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan, at a depth of 0-5 km. Its MPV magnitude was 4.8 and energy class made 10.7. The coordinates of the quake are 39.29° north latitude, 73.31° east longitude. No damages or casualties were reported.