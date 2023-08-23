4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred in Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred on the border of Masalli and Jalilabad districts.

The epicenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 13 kilometers. In nearby areas, tremors up to three points were felt.

01:55 (GMT+4) An earthquake occurred in the Jalilabad district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismological Service Center of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

According to preliminary information, the magnitude of the earthquake is about 5.

Tremors were felt in Lerik, Yardymly, Beilagen and Saatly.

01:30 (GMT+4) An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 occurred in Azerbaijan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center says, Trend reports.