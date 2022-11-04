4.9-magnitude quake jolts Türkiye

ANKARA. KAZINFORM An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred in Türkiye, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The earthquake was recorded at 03:29 local time, the epicenter of which is the Buca district of Izmir province. It was determined that the shaking occurred at a depth of 14,47 kilometers.

It is reported that two people were injured as a result of the earthquake, and the minaret of the mosque was also damaged.

There have been no reports about victims.

















Photo: cnbcfm.com