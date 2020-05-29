4,900 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 4,900 including

1,029 in Nur-Sultan city,

1,375 in Almaty city,

244 in Shymkent city,

106 in Akmola region,

176 in Aktobe region,

180 in Almaty region,

279 in Atyrau region,

52 in East Kazakhstan region,

180 in Zhambyl region,

269 in West Kazakhstan region,

217 in Karaganda region,

62 in Kostanay region,

233 in Kyzylorda region,

116 in Mangistau region,

148 in Pavlodar region,

35 in North Kazakhstan region,

199 in Turkestan region.

In total, 9,932 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus has claimed lives of 37 people in the country.