4,938 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 4,938 people more beat COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

476 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 1,078 in Almaty, 148 in Shymkent, 283 in Akmola region, 480 in Almaty region, 137 in Atyrau region, 107 in East Kazakhstan, 50 in Zhambyl region, 62 in West Kazakhstan, 1,197 in Karaganda region, 8 in Kostanay region, 129 in Kyzylorda region, 171 in Mangistau region, 198 in Pavlodar region, 95 in North Kazakhstan, 94 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 667,096.