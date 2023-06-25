4.9mn Italians on holiday in June

ROME. KAZINFORM - With the latest departures, the number of Italians who have chosen to go on holiday in June this year has risen to 4.9 million, according to Coldiretti/Ixe' analysis on the last weekend of the month, ANSA reports.

«If inflation has caused an increase in prices, the start of the tourist season,» says the Italian farmers' group, «still represents an opportunity to save with discounts, compared to the high season, that can exceed 25%.» Meanwhile, an expected brief wave of bad weather with violent thunderstorms hit many parts including Assisi in particular, where 220 millimetres of water fell in 12 minutes Friday night.

The Tescio river overflowed in several places.

The thunderstorms continued to plague central and northern Italy Saturday.