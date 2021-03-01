4 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23 international flights from Germany, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on February 28, 2021, Kazinform cites the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee.

Out of 3,210 air passengers arrived, 2.481 had PCR tests with a negative result and 729 Kazakhstanis did not pass the test.

15 flights with 2,033 passengers on board (340 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Almaty city, and eight flights with 1,177 passengers on board (389 without a PCR test certificate) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

Those without a COVID-19 PCR test certificate were tested and are places in quarantine facilities.

COVID-19 PCR tests of four passengers of Dubai-Almaty flight arrived in the country on February 27, 2021 returned a positive result.