4 airports to undergo repairs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Since its independence, Kazakhstan has reconstructed runways at 22 airports, as well as reconstructed ad constructed passenger terminals at 16 airports, Marat Karabayev Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, five projects: reconstruction of terminals at airports in Uralsk and Kostanay, runways at airports in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Usharal, Urdzhar was carried out. Four projects are underway at airports in Almaty, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay cities this year,» said Karabayev.

According to the ministry, construction of a new international terminal set to be commissioned next summer is underway in Almaty. The total amount of investment in the project exceeds $200mln.

«Construction of new passenger terminals at Shymkent and Kyzylorda airports and reconstruction of the terminal building of the Kostanay airport with the installment of a telescopic boarding ramp and construction of an arrival hall, continues…» said Karabayev.