4 areas of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four areas of Kazakhstan are stall in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, and Karaganda regions are placed in the coronavirus «red zone».

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.

Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are in the «green zone».