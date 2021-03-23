4 arrived from abroad tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 26 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on March 22 from Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

3,688 out of 3,708 had COVID-19 tests. The rest 20 were taken to the quarantine centre to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.

4 out of 177 Kazakhstanis arrived on Sunday without PCR test results were tested positive for COVID-19.