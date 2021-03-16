EN
    12:18, 16 March 2021 | GMT +6

    4 arrived from Egypt test positive for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on March 15, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

    2,300 out of 2,450 Kazakhstanis had COVID-19 tests. The rest were taken to quarantine centres to pass PCR tests for coronavirus.

    4 out of 793 travelers arrived in Kazakhstan without health certificates on March 14 were tested positive for the novel virus.


