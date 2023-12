ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident occurred in Aktau on the crossroads of 26, 27, 28 and 28a micro districts at around 12 am.

It is worth noting that the road accident involved 4 passenger cars. According to traffic police, a driver of Toyota Hilux lost steering control and drove into the oncoming lane. As a result, 4 cars including Hilux were damaged. Details of the incident are to be established.